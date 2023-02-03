SUNRISE, Fla. – Many fans around the National Hockey League will have their eyes on the Florida Panthers this weekend as the best in the game gather for two days of activities.

Despite having a very difficult season, those who root for the Blackhawks will have the opportunity to do so for one member of their team.

(Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Seth Jones will take part in the NHL All-Star Game festivities this weekend in Sunrise, Florida at FLA Live Arena on Friday and Saturday.

The defenseman is making his fifth appearance in the midseason NHL classic in his career, doing so previously with the Blue Jackets in 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020.

Jones is in his second year with the Blackhawks and one of the few players that figure to be around for the long-term with the rebuilding team due to the eight-year contract he signed before the 2021-2022 season.

In 38 games this season, Jones has four goals and 18 assists with an average of 24:32 of ice time per game.

(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Jones will take part in the NHL Hardest Shot competition at the All-Star Skills Challenge on Friday night, which begins at 6 p.m. central time at FLA Live Arena. It is his only event of the evening as he goes up against Rasmus Dahlin (Sabres), Josh Morrissey (Jets), Alex Ovechkin (Capitals), and Elias Pettersson (Canucks).

On Saturday, Jones will take the ice with the Central Division All-Stars at 2 p.m. central time to take part in the 3-on-3 tournament, starting with a game against the Pacific Division All-Stars. Should they win, they’ll face the winner of the Metropolitan-Atlantic Division game at 4 p.m. central time for the championship.

After the weekend in Sunrise, Jones returns to the Blackhawks to start the final two months of the season against the Ducks at the United Center on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.