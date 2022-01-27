Blackhawks have a season-high output on offense to end their losing streak

DETROIT – There’s no better way to break out of a losing streak than to find offense early in a contest, and that’s exactly what the Blackhawks did on Wednesday night.

But how they made it unique was to keep that energy on the offensive end going for all 60 minutes, setting a season record while also snapping a three-game losing skid.

Bolstered by a quick first period and consistent play throughout, the Blackhawks knocked off the Red Wings 8-5 at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday evening. The number of scores was the most for the team this season as they improved their record to 16-20-7.

Dylan Strome led the effort with his first “Hat Trick” of the season – scoring two of the Blackhawks’ four first period goals then adding one early in the third period as Detroit cut into the lead with three-unanswered goals in the second period.

Alex DeBrincat helped to finish off the high-scoring contest with a pair of goals that were around a Brandon Hagel score late in the third period. The forward’s empty-netter is his team-leading 26th goal of the year.

Dominik Kubalik started things off in the first period with his tenth goal of the season and after Strome’s two first period goals Sam Lafferty got his first score in a Blackhawks’ uniform to finish off a four-goal period.

The Blackhawks will got for a second-straight win as they host the Avalanche on Friday at the United Center.