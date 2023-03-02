CHICAGO – On Thursday night, the Blackhawks are giving fans a chance to say thanks to a player who won’t even be taking the ice for them against the Dallas Stars at home.

It’s an old-fashioned way to say thanks to Patrick Kane in a social media world.

The Blackhawks are inviting fans to write messages in appreciation of Patrick Kane on a canvas that has been created in the middle section of Lot C at the United Center ahead of the team’s game with the Stars tonight. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/KjpwOghBaA — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) March 2, 2023

On Thursday afternoon, the team announced that they’ve created a section in Lot C at the United Center for fans to write personal messages to the forward, who was traded to the New York Rangers on Tuesday.

(Courtesy: Chicago Blackhawks)

It features a giant “Thank You 88” in one section of the lot that will be open before and after the game against the Stars as a way for fans to say thanks to a player that provided a number of memories through the years.

(Courtesy: Chicago Blackhawks)

The canvas chalking is one way for rooters of the Blackhawks to pay tribute to a player that some argue is the greatest in franchise history.

After being drafted first overall by the Blackhawks in 2007, Kane would make nine All-Star teams and an NHL Most Valuable Player award in 2016 when he also led the league in scoring. He along with Jonathan Toews were the faces of the Blackhawks franchise when they captured three Stanley Cups in six seasons in the 2010s.

Kane will play his first game for the New York Rangers on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden against the Ottawa Senators.