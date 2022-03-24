ANAHEIM – They knew when they left the ice on Sunday after a loss to the Jets at the United Center that their team would look a little different when they would step on it again on Wednesday in Anaheim.

Indeed that was the case, as top goalie Marc-Andre Fleury along with forward Ryan Carpenter were dealt before Monday’s trade deadline for draft picks. Those moves along with the trade of Brandon Hagel to the Lightning are just the start of the Blackhawks’ rebuild under general manager Kyle Davidson.

But there is one player who remains with the Blackhawks from the best of the glory years of the 2010s, and he still is capable of showing what he can do with this new-look team.

Patrick Kane had three points against the Ducks at the Honda Center on Wednesday night, including his 20th goal of the season as the Blackhawks pushed ahead of the hosts late for a 4-2 victory.

Kane had the assist on Taylor Raddysh’s second goal with the team in the first period then added his own score in the second to put the Blackhawks up 2-1. After Anaheim tied it in the third, Kane had the assist on Dylan Strome’s go-ahead goal with 3:50 to play.

Alex DeBrincat’s empty-net score with just over a minute remaining, his 35th of the season, which gave the Blackhawks the victory as they snapped a three-game losing streak.

Along with 20 goals on the season, Kane is also approaching a career-high for assists as he currently has 54 of them with 18 games to play. His career-high is 66, which he set during the 2018-2019 season.