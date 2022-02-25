Blackhawks general manager interviews end, with three reported finalists

CHICAGO – The search for new front office leadership for the Blackhawks on the hockey side is getting closer to an end.

On Thursday, team CEO Danny Wirtz announced that the team has concluded their interviews for the vacant full time general manager position. Those interviews began in late January to fill the position that was created by the resignation of Stan Bowman in the wake of the release of the Jenner and Block report.

While the team didn’t announce the finalists from their series of interviews, there are reportedly three finalists for the position. One of them includes current interim general manager Kyle Davidson, who was the first to interview for the position.

Joining the team as a video intern for the 2010-2011 season, Davidson has worked his way up through the front office and was the assistant general manager starting in 2019. He was appointed to the interim GM role shortly after Bowman’s resignation.

Mathieu Darche, the current director of hockey operations with the Lightning, is also a reported finalist for the job. A former winger in the NHL who played 250 games over nine seasons, Darche has been in his position with Tampa Bay since May of 2019. During his time with the team, the Lightning has won a pair of Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021.

Also on that list is an outside of hockey candidate – Cubs assistant general manager Jeff Greenberg. Originally a baseball operations intern, he worked his way through the Cubs’ organization as the director of pro scouting and baseball operations, director of baseball operations and the assistant to the general manager.

Greenberg was promoted to the assistant general manager job in 2020.