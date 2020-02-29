Blackhawks forwards Andrew Shaw and Zack Smith will miss the rest of the 2019-2020 season

CHICAGO, IL – NOVEMBER 19: Andrew Shaw #65 of the Chicago Blackhawks watches for the puck next to goalie Petr Mrazek #34 of the Carolina Hurricanes in the third period at the United Center on November 19, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Bill Smith/NHLI via Getty Images)

SUNRISE, Fla. – The news was not a surprise to many, considering the injury issues that both have dealt with over the course of the season.

But the Blackhawks made the news official with Andrew Shaw and Zack Smith on Saturday before their game against the Florida Panthers.

MEDICAL UPDATES: Forward Andrew Shaw (concussion protocol) will be out for the remainder of the season.



Forward Zack Smith (back) will undergo surgery on Friday, March 6, and will be out for the remainder of the season. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/Ox8ycH4P9u — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) February 29, 2020

Forward Andrew Shaw, who has been in concussion protocol for a while, along with Zack Smith, who will undergo back surgery, are sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Shaw’s announcement wasn’t a surprise, considering that he hasn’t played in a game since November 30th. He’s been dealing with concussion symptoms ever since and has been in the protocol since December.

It concludes a disappointing first year back for the forward, who was brought back after he spent three seasons with the Canadiens. Shaw finished with three goals and seven assists in 26 games.

Smith dealt with a few injury issues this year, his first with the team, taking the ice for 50 games for the Blackhawks, scoring four goals with seven assists.