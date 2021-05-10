Blackhawks forward MacKenzie Entwistle fulfills his mom’s wish on Mother’s Day

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MAY 09: MacKenzie Entwistle #58 of the Chicago Blackhawks scores his first NHL goal in front of Esa Lindell #23 of the Dallas Stars in the first period at the United Center on May 09, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Even though their season is about to come to an end short of the playoffs, there was plenty to celebrate for the Blackhawks at the United Center on Sunday.

The team delivered a big win for the best fans in hockey at the @UnitedCenter.



Relive the special night

For the first time all season, fans were permitted inside the United Center to watch the team face the Dallas Stars. COVID-19 pandemic restrictions kept spectators out for a majority of the season, with the ban only being lifted a week-and-a-half ago to let the fans in.

Over the course of a few hours on Sunday, the team gave the fans plenty of reasons to cheer in their second-to-last game of the 2021 season. From the national anthem, which featured Jim Cornelison singing live and fans cheering in person after a season full of virtual performances, to the play on the ice, it was quite a night all around.

A 4-2 victory featured many highlights, including two more goals from Alex DeBrincat as he finishes the season strong, but there was one score that was most special on this evening.

Listen to those Hawks fans 🥺



Macker wastes NO time getting these great #Blackhawks fans on their feet!

Rookie MacKenzie Entwistle became the eighth member of the Blackhawks to score their first NHL goal in the first period. doing so to give the Blackhawks the early lead.

For the forward, however, it was the fact that it was Mother’s Day that made the accomplishment more special. During his postgame news conference, he made a point to mention that as he talked with the media following his special moment.

#Blackhawks win✅

Fans back at the United Center✅

MacKenzie Entwistle scores 1st NHL goal for his mom on Mother's Day✅



"Mom, if you're watching, I got you one."

“Woke up this morning and called my mom for Mother’s Day and the one thing she said was ‘Try to get me a goal,'” said Entwistle “Mom, if you’re watching, I got you one.”

Indeed she was, as Margeret Entwistle took to Twitter to congratulate her son on NHL goal No. 1.

Of course I was watching @5twisty5 ❤️❤️❤️ Thank you. 👏👏👏

Indeed it was a Mother’s Day that was mission accomplished for MacKenzie.