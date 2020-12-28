Blackhawks forward Kirby Dach out 4-to-5 months after wrist surgery

WINNIPEG, MB – FEBRUARY 16: Kirby Dach #77 of the Chicago Blackhawks follows the play down the ice during third period action against the Winnipeg Jets at the Bell MTS Place on February 16, 2020 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. The Jets defeated the Hawks 3-2. (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – One of the hopes for the Blackhawks as their focus shifts over the next few years was to rely on younger players on the ice.

Well one of those whom the franchise was looking at to make a major impact on that effort is going to miss most of the team’s 2021 regular season, at the very least.

MEDICAL UPDATE: Kirby Dach underwent successful surgery in Chicago to repair a right wrist fracture he sustained at the World Junior Championships.



Team physician Dr. Michael Terry expects Kirby to return to hockey-related activities in approximately 4-5 months. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/otd62QfEP3 — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) December 28, 2020

The team confirmed that Dach suffered a right wrist fracture on December 23rd while playing for Team Canada in a pre-World Junior Championship exhibition in Edmonton against Russia. According to Dr. Michael Terry, the forward underwent surgery and will miss 4-to-5 months.

With the regular season set to run through May 8th, this figures to keep Dach out for the majority of the regular season if not all of it, limiting his chance to grow in his second season in the NHL.