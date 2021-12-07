Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira stretchered off the ice after hit against Rangers; sent to hospital

Chicago Blackhawks center Jujhar Khaira (16) leaves the ice on a stretcher after being knocked out by New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

CHICAGO — In their first game back from a three-game road trip out east, the United Center went quiet in the second period due to a frightening hit to a Blackhawks’ player.

Really scary scene in Chicago as Jujhar Khaira is knocked out cold by Jacob Trouba. Paramedics on the ice. pic.twitter.com/so2YmuXl8Q — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) December 8, 2021

With 13:52 left in the second period of their game with the Rangers, forward Jujhar Khaira was knocked unconscious after a hit by New York’s Jacob Trouba.

MEDICAL UPDATE: Jujhar Khaira suffered an upper body blow in the second period of tonight’s game. After initial evaluation on the ice he was taken by ambulance to Northwestern Hospital for further testing.



An update will be provided when available. — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) December 8, 2021

After the second period, the Blackhawks announced that Khaira suffered what they classified as an upper-body blow and was taken to Northwestern Hospital for further testing.

Scary scene at the UC…



Here's a closer look at the Trouba hit on Khaira pic.twitter.com/Zxs22Juu0s — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) December 8, 2021

A replay of the hit showed that Khaira had his head down looking at the puck and when he looked up, Trouba was there to make the hit and struck the Blackhawks’ forward in the head. The Blackhawks’ forward fell immediately to the ice, hit his head again, and was there for several minutes with little motion as he was being attended to by athletic trainers.

Eventually, Khaira was stretchered off the ice by athletic trainers and paramedics as he went for further examination at Northwestern Hospital.

Jujhar Khaira was stretchered off the ice at 13:50 in the 2nd period. Our thoughts are with him ❤️ — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) December 8, 2021

The 27-year old forward joined the Blackhawks this season on a two-year, $1.95 million contract after spending his first six seasons with the Edmonton Oilers. Khaira has two goals in 18 games so far in his first season in Chicago.