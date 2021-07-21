Blackhawks forward John Quenneville selected by the Seattle Kraken in the expansion draft

CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 07: Chicago Blackhawks center John Quenneville (47) warms up prior to a game between the Calgary Flames and the Chicago Blackhawks on January 7, 2020, at the United Center in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Patrick Gorski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – One of the unique things about this offseason when it comes to the Blackhawks’ roster is who would end up finding their way to the National Hockey League’s newest franchise.

The team left 13 players unprotected as the expansion draft for the Seattle Kraken arrived on Wednesday, and in the end, they lost a forward to the new club.

From Chicago, we're proud to select John Quenneville!



Make some *virtual* noise for John! pic.twitter.com/mauZWUkQmv — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) July 22, 2021

With the 18th selection, the Kraken selected forward John Qunnenville to add to their roster, ending his two year run with the franchise.

Acquired in a trade with the Devils in exchange for forward John Hayden in June of 2019, Quenneville ended up playing in nine games for the Blackhawks in the 2019-2020 season. He took part in two playoff games as well in the Edmonton bubble in July and August of 2020, not registering a stat in those contests or others in the regular season.

Quenneville’s time with the franchise was mainly spent with the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs, playing in 52 games the last two seasons. He registered 14 goals and ten assists in those contests, with all but two of those points coming in the 2019-2020 season.

Those who were not selected include forwards Ryan Carpenter, Brett Connolly, Josh Dickinson, Adam Gaudette, Vinnie Hinostroza, Brandon Pirri, and Zack Smith. Defensemen Calvin de Haan, Anton Lindholm, Nikita Zadorov, along with goaltenders Collin Delia and Malcolm Subban were not selected by Seattle.

Next up for the franchise is the NHL Draft, which starts on Friday at 7 PM, with the team’s first selection being the 12th overall in the first round. They’ll also have two picks in the second round (44 and 62) and fourth round (105 and 108, with one selection in the sixth (172) then seventh (204) rounds.