Blackhawks forward Alex DeBrincat and defenseman Adam Boqvist placed in COVID-19 protocol

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JANUARY 22: Alex DeBrincat #12 of the Chicago Blackhawks turns with the puck against Filip Hronek #17 of the Detroit Red Wings at the United Center on January 22, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – During training camp and the first week-and-a-half of the NHL season, the Blackhawks have avoided trouble when it comes to COVID-19.

But on Monday, their first problem arose when the league placed two of their players into the virus protocol.

The league announced that forward Alex DeBrincat and defenseman Adam Boqvist have been placed in the league’s protocol for the foreseeable future. Each must fully clear it in order to return to practices, travel, and games.

Per the release from the league, being put into the protocol for “(1) an initial positive test which remains unconfirmed until confirmatory testing is completed pursuant to the Positive Test Protocol; (2) mandated isolation for symptomatic individuals pursuant to the Positive Test Protocol; (3) required quarantine as a high-risk close contact in accordance with the Positive Test Protocol; (4) isolation based on a confirmed positive test result and/or; (5) quarantine for travel or other reasons as outlined in the COVID-19 Protocol.”

DeBrincat has been one of the consistent offensive producers for the Blackhawks early in this season, scoring two goals while dishing out four assists in his fourth season with the team.

In his second year with the Blackhawks, Boqvist has three assists in six games.