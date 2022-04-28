CHICAGO – Things have been so difficult on the ice for the group that even success has escaped them at the United Center.

Despite their recent downturn, the Blackhawks had maintained a home record at or over .500 starting with the 2007-2008 season. But that changed this season, as the team finished under .500 at home for the first time in 15 years.

But at least the team was able to give their fans something to feel good about as their home schedule came to a finish this week.

After picking up a 3-1 win over the Flyers on Monday, the Blackhawks got a shootout triumph over the Golden Knights Wednesday night at the United Center. The 4-3 victory knocked Vegas out of the playoffs for the first time since they started play in the 2017-2018 season and brought some positive vibes for home fans after a very rough season.

Even with the wins, the Blackhawks still finished well under .500 with a 14-21-6 record in games played at home this season. The last time that happened was the 2006-2007 season when they finished 17-20-4.

Both teams traded goals over the first two periods with Taylor Raddysh getting a pair of scores in the first period then Seth Jones giving the Blackhawks a 3-2 lead. Max Pacioretty evened the game for the Golden Knights early in the second period and it remained that way through the third period and overtime.

Once in the shootout, neither team was able to score until the seventh frame, when Tyler Johnson finally broke through. Kevin Lankinen then completed his shootout shutout by stopping Michael Amadio to give the Blackhawks a victory.