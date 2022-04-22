LOS ANGELES – When situations have come up like this for the Blackhawks over the last month, things haven’t gone particularly well.

That’s when Derek King’s squad, which is winding down a difficult season, faces a team that still trying to lock down its spot in the playoffs. Such a situation came up on Thursday when the Blackhawks faced the Kings at Crypto.com Arena, with the hosts trying to get into the playoffs.

Naturally, it didn’t go so well for the visitors.

Los Angeles grabbed a 2-0 lead and would pull away late for a 4-1 victory that gets them closer to locking up their spot in the playoffs. For the Blackhawks, meanwhile, it’s their 11th loss in their last 13 games as they stumble towards the finish of a rebuilding season.

At least there are only four more contests to go, with only one of them coming against a team with a shot to make the playoffs.

Phillip Danault opened the scoring for Los Angeles with a goal in the first period as he extended his scoring streak to five games. Anze Kopitar added another for the Kings in the second period to make it a two-goal advantage, but Patrick Kane’s 26th goal on the power play later in the period cut the deficit in half.

But Los Angeles opened up the game in the third period with goals from Andreas Athanasiou and Trevor Moore within 15 seconds of each other to make up the final margin of victory.

Staring goalie Collin Delia would leave the ice with an apparent injury after the last score, but per King he was only dealing with cramps. Kevin Lankinen would finish the game as he and Delia faced 36 shots on the evening.

Meanwhile, the Kings were on the offensive all night in hopes of locking down the playoff spot as they threw 36 shots on net, which paid off in a much-needed victory. That along with the lag of a difficult season made for another long night for the Blackhawks.