CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks are facing a new lawsuit alleging sexual abuse and harassment by former video coach Brad Aldrich and cover-up of the abuse.

The unnamed player claims he was assaulted by Aldrich during the 2009-2010 season.

The new lawsuit accuses the Blackhawks of covering up the unnamed player’s complaint during the team’s Stanley Cup Championship run.

The Blackhawks issued a statement on Sunday evening regarding the case:

The Chicago Blackhawks take allegations of workplace misconduct and organizational response very seriously, and it’s why, over two years ago, we commissioned an extensive independent investigation into the troubling events that occurred in 2010. We’ve changed as a result of what happened and implemented numerous positive improvements throughout our organization to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our players and employees. This includes completely rebuilding the leadership team with personnel who demonstrate our values and bring the right subject matter expertise in the critical areas of compliance and human resources, an expansive mental health program, and new reporting mechanisms and training for all employees. Until we learn more about this pending litigation, we will refrain from commenting with any additional specifics.” Chicago Blackhawks

Aldrich was also accused of sexual assault by former player Kyle Beach, during the Stanley Cup playoffs in 2010. During the season, Beach had been called to be one of the “Black Aces,” prospects that would practice with the team or stand as emergency fill-ins for injured players in the playoffs.

According to an investigation, the sexual assault involving Beach occurred in May of 2010, but after allegations of the assault were brought up to team management, nothing was done until executives went to the team’s HR department. Beach eventually settled his lawsuit with the team in 2021.

After stepping down from the team, Aldrich was later convicted of a sex crime against a minor in Michigan in 2013.

The lawsuit was filed by the law firm Romanucci & Blandi, which is set to hold a press conference on Monday morning to discuss the specifics of the claims. The press conference will take in Chicago at 10 a.m.