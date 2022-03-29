CHICAGO – For a second-straight game, things played out the exact same for the Blackhawks, and it wasn’t a good thing.

Monday night arguably was the most painful of the big blown leads for the team over the last three days, especially with the way it came to an end.

After blowing a three-goal lead against the Golden Knights in Las Vegas in an overtime loss on Saturday, the Blackhawks lost a four-goal lead to the Sabres at the United Center and couldn’t even rescue a point.

Buffalo’s Tage Thompson fired a shot but broke his stick, sending the puck to the side of the net and off the boards. But it would bounce just right that it would hit the back of goaltender Kevin Lankinen’s skate and sneak in the back of the net for the game-winning goal with 10.6 seconds left.

The goalie smashed his stick on the post in frustration as the Blackhawks lost 6-5 in one of their more frustrating defeats of the season. They dropped to 24-33-10 on the season with their last two arguable being their most painful so far.

It shouldn’t have been this way based on the way the team started things in the first 22 minutes when they struck for four goals. Seth Jones’ score 1:21 into the second period had the Blackhawks up 4-0, but they’d surrender three goals in the rest of the period as the lead was cut to one.

Former Blackhawks forward and Chicago native Vinnie Hinostroza evened the game just 2:39 into the third period but Alex DeBrincat got the lead back for his team. His 38th goal of the year on the power play gave the Blackhawks the lead and extended his own scoring streak to four games.

But the last 2 1/2 minutes were a disaster as the hosts surrendered the game-tying goal to Alex Tuch with 2:14 to go then the fluky game-winner to Thompson with 10.6 seconds left. It’s a bitter taste for the team for a second-straight game where two points got away in a frustrating fashion.

“We stopped playing the game the right way,” said interim head coach Derek King. “We just decided upon ourselves, take it upon themselves to just go do what they felt like they wanted to do. They didn’t do anything we asked them to do. First period they did, they played the game the right way. Second period, nothing.

“The third period, they kinda thew some flashes. It’s like putting lipstick on, right? Clean it up a bit, make it look good. Not good enough.”