Blackhawks end streaky January with a loss to the Canucks

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JANUARY 31: Connor Murphy #5 of the Chicago Blackhawks takes off next to Tyler Motte #64 of the Vancouver Canucks in the third period at United Center on January 31, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – After a difficult start to the season and the firing of a coach, January figured to be the time for the Blackhawks to put together an effort to make something of the 2021-2022 campaign.

With the trade deadline quickly approaching, the first month of 2022 had to be special for the team not to consider entertaining offers for some of their veteran players. While that deadline is later this year – March 21st because of what would have been the Olympic break – decisions and moves could come as early as February as contenders look to bolster their roster.

What would transpire over the 30 days was some streaky play from the group under interim head coach Derek King, beginning with four-straight defeats (1 point earned), then four-straight wins, then another four-straight loss (2 points).

A win and a loss preceded the Blackhawks’ final game of January on Monday evening at the United Center against the Canucks, but the team couldn’t end it on a positive note.

A two-goal deficit through 40 minutes was too much for the Blackhawks to overcome as they fell 3-1 to Vancouver to fall to 16-22-7 on the season. After allowing one score in each of the first two periods, Connor Murphy got one back late in the third to get the home team within one, but Luke Schenn’s empty-netter sealed the game for the Canucks.

The Blackhawks finished the month 5-7-3 as they currently sit nine points out of the last Wild Card spot in the Western Conference, which is currently held by the Flames with 48 points.

Before a quick week off for this weekend’s All-Star Game in Las Vegas on February 5th, the Blackhawks will host the Wild at the United Center on Wednesday.