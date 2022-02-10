Blackhawks end losing streak vs Oilers, then Edmonton fires their head coach

EDMONTON – As the second half of the season begins, the amount of uncertainly with the Blackhawks is certainly palpable.

Who will be traded at the March deadline? Is Derek King the long-term solution as the head coach? Who will be the club’s general manager? Overshadowing all of this, of course, is the team’s steps to move forward off the ice following the revelations of the Jenner and Block report.

But in their first game after the All-Star Break, the Blackhawks enjoyed a rather stress-free night in Edmonton, and it was their opponents who were thrust to an uncertain future afterward.

After the visitors controlled the majority of the 60 minutes on Wednesday night, the Oilers reportedly fired head coach Dave Tippett on Thursday morning. His tenure in Edmonton comes to an end after just two-and-a-half years on the job after failing to win a playoff series in 2020 and 2021 while going 23-18-3 this season.

The Blackhawks handed the Oilers their third loss in their last four games, and their performance helped to hasten their opposing coach’s ouster. Alex DeBrincat and Brandon Hagel scored goals in the first 2:47 of the game to give the visitors the only goals they’d need on the night.

While things slowed in the middle of the game for the Blackhawks and Edmonton got a goal back, Marc Andre-Fleury made it hold up. He’d make 40 stops on the night and got insurance in the third period when Dylan Strome then Kirby Dach scored to boost the lead to three.

All those efforts helped the Blackhawks start off a very uncertain time on the right foot while ushering in one of immediate uncertainty for the Oilers.