Blackhawks end a difficult month on a positive note against the Panthers

SUNRISE, FL – FEBRUARY 29: Jonathan Toews #19 of the Chicago Blackhawks shoots and scores in a shoot-out against Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky #72 of the Florida Panthers at the BB&T Center on February 29, 2020 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images)

SUNRISE, Fla. – When they last faced their former coach and his new team, they were a group that looked like they would be competing for a playoff spot through the regular season.

On January 21st, Joel Quenneville’s Panthers visited the United Center, taking on a Blackhawks’ squad that had won five-straight games. Florida pulled out the win that night before the All-Star Break, which is a part of a successful first season under the new coach.

Meanwhile, the fortunes have changed for the worst for the Blackhawks,

The team started off February by losing five-or-six games and came into Saturday’s rematch with the Panthers having won just four of 13 contests during the month. That put them eight points out of a playoff spot, a bad stretch that led the team to trading regulars Erik Gustafsson and Robin Lehner.

So much for the good vibes that were there for the Blackhawks the last time they met Quenneville’s squad, but at least they got to end a rough month on a positive note against the same group on Saturday. To be fair, they might not have wanted to work as long as they did to get it.

The #Blackhawks win in the shootout and pick up two points in Florida!#HAWKSWIN pic.twitter.com/gXY1jKNwE0 — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) March 1, 2020



After losing the lead in the closing minutes of regulation, the Blackhawks had to fight through a competitive overtime session then a shootout before finally grabbing a 3-2 victory. Two stops by Corey Crawford along with scores from Jonathan Toews then Patrick Kane helps the team finish the month with two-straight victories.

It pulls them within six points of the Predators for the last Wild Card spot after Nashville lost at Colorado Saturday night as they now look ahead to a month where the majority of their games will be at home. They’ll have to come up with an incredible stretch to make up for their bad February that was spent mostly on the road, but at least there are positives as the month ends.

Toews had the big night for the Blackhawks as he started their scoring with a first period goal which tied the game at one, then ended it with the 50th shootout goal of his career. The captain became the first in NHL history to reach that total in the extra session.

Dominik Kubalik, who is slowly creeping his way into the Calder Trophy talk, notched his 12th and final point of a great month of February on Toews’ score.

Drake Caggiula had the go-ahead goal in the second and Corey Crawford fought off a strong Panthers’ attack to hold the lead till the final two minutes when one finally got past him. Michael Matheson’s goal with 1:28 to go tied the game but Crawford stood up in overtime and then stopped both shots in the shootout.

It’s not gonna make up for a bad month that put their playoff hopes on life support, but at least the Blackhawks finished a rough February in a positive way.