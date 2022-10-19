CHICAGO – It’s a bit of an unusual start for the Blackhawks from a scheduling perspective since they started their season with three games in four days before having five full days off before their home opener.

But there is also something a little different about this Blackhawks’ start to the season, and it’s actually a good thing.

For the first time since the 2018 season, the team has picked up a victory within the first contests of their season.

That happened on Saturday night when the team rallied from a two-goal deficit to win it 5-2 behind a pair of goals by Sam Lafferty, both of which came short-handed. The rebuilding club under first year head coach Luke Richardson had lost their first two games of the year to the Avalanche (4-2) and Golden Knights (1-0).

While it may seem like a simple thing to pick up a victory in the first week in the season, it’s actually been a problem for the Blackhawks in the previous three years where bad starts have been common.

It wasn’t as bad in the 2019-2022 campaign when the team lost their first three games but were able to pick up a victory in the fourth contest but things have progressively gotten worse.

In the pandemic-shortened 2021 season, the Blackhawks lost their first four games before finally picking up a victory in their fifth contest of that season. Last year, the team didn’t get their first win of the season until their tenth game and after head coach Jeremy Colliton was fired.

During that stretch, the Blackhawks only got 2 of a possible 18 points as they were only able to force two of their losses into overtime. It’s a big reason why the team would finish with just 68 points on the season, their lowest total since they had 65 in the 2005-2006 season.

After opening with three contests on the road, the Blackhawks will now be home for four-straight games at the United Center, including their home opener Friday against the Red Wings at 7:30 PM.