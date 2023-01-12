CHICAGO – During the early part of 2023, he’s been dealing with a nagging lower body injury that forced him out of one game early and kept him out of the last two games.

Still dealing with a lower body injury, the Blackhawks have placed forward Patrick Kane on injured reserve, retroactive to January 3rd. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/0IrlHfADm9 — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) January 12, 2023

It forced the Blackhawks to put Patrick Kane on injured reserve, but its not something that the team’s overly concerned with early in January.

While it will keep him out of the match-up against the reigning Stanley Cup champion Avalanche on Thursday night at the United Center, he may be able to return to the lineup in just a few days.

Since his stint on IR is is retroactive to January 3, Kane could be eligible to return to the lineup Saturday night at home against the Kraken. For the moment, forward MacKenzie Entwistle takes his spot off the roster after he was activated from the IR Thursday.

“He said he’s feeling much better today and for us to bring Entwistle and kinda replace him on the right side, to take him off IR, we had to put Patrick on,” said head coach Luke Richardson on Thursday. “He’ll be able to get a full practice in, and by the sound of today, it looks like he should be good by the weekend.”

Entering the final year of his contract, Kane has seven goals and 20 assists in 37 games for the Blackhawks, who are struggling through a rebuilding season. The former NHL MVP is expected to get a lot of interest from teams a the trade deadline on March as his current team looks to add assets for the future.