Blackhawks deal with their first in-season COVID-19 issues this week

CHICAGO – As many other sports teams have found out in high school, college, or professional sports, COVID-19 can often have the final say when it comes to how things play out.

Sometimes you can take all the precautions you can and it still doesn’t mean the virus can’t find it’s way into a locker room. That’s the risk the leagues have taken since the summer of 2020 when sports began to return after a pause in March.

The Blackhawks found that out this week when the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol had two of their players enter it: forward Alex DeBrincat and defenseman Adam Boqvist. Both are going to be there for a bit, with head coach Jeremy Colliton saying on Tuesday that they’ll be out at least two weeks.

Dealing with it for the first time this year, the coach was realistic about the situation.

“We’re doing the best we can. I think everyone is, but that’s the world we’re living in right now. We’re not in a bubble. It would have been naive to think it wouldn’t touch us at some point but we’ve got to make the best of it.”

Since then more issues have popped up on the team.

Lucas Wallmark went into the protocol on Wednesday, then Ryan Carpenter and Nicolas Beaudin were added on Saturday. That came after the team’s practice scheduled for Saturday was abruptly canceled shortly before it was to begin.

As of Saturday night, the team’s game with the Blue Jackets that’s scheduled for Sunday at 6 PM at the United Center is still on. That could change in the 24 hours leading up to the game, as the Blackhawks are dealing with the realities of what can happen during a season in the pandemic.