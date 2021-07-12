Blackhawks close to trading defenseman Duncan Keith to the Oilers: Reports

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 06: Duncan Keith #2 of the Chicago Blackhawks warms up before the game against the Dallas Stars at the United Center on April 06, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – One of the main members of the Blackhawks core during their dynasty of the 2010s is close to the end of his run in Chicago.

Duncan Keith for Caleb Jones and a 3rd round pick. — John Shannon (@JShannonhl) July 12, 2021

Per numerous reports on Monday afternoon, the first from reporter John Shannon, the Blackhawks are closing in on a deal with the Oilers to trade defenseman Duncan Keith to Edmonton in exchange for defenseman Caleb Jones and a third ound pick.

Keith to CHI for Caleb Jones and a third. No salary retained. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 12, 2021

Per Elliotte Friedman, the Blackhawks will not have to retain any of Keith’s salary as part of this proposed trade.

Neither club has confirmed the move.

A second round pick of the Blackhawks in 2002, Keith has been a foundational piece to arguably the most successful era in the history of the franchise during his 16 seasons in Chicago. He’s a three-time All-Star, twice the winner of the Norris Trophy (2010, 2014) for best defenseman in the NHL, and helped the team to three Stanley Cup titles.

In the last of those in 2014-2015, Keith was named the Conn Smythe Trophy winner for Stanley Cup Playoffs MVP. In 23 games that year in the postseason, the defenseman had an NHL-high 18 assists along with three goals, the last of which was the winner in the title-clinching Game 6 win over the Lightning at the United Center on June 15, 2015.

Jones just completed his third season with the Oilers and has played in 93 games in Edmonton in that time. He appeared in 33 games during the shortened 2021 season, seeing an average of 13:36 minutes per game and picking up four assists. Jones was a fourth round pick of the Oilers in 2015.

