Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews is in concussion protocol

CHICAGO – After snapping a three-game winless streak on Wednesday night, the Blackhawks hope to keep some momentum going into a difficult challenge against the Avalanche at home on Friday night.

But as they do so, they won’t have their captain on the ice.

Jonathan Toews was placed into concussion protocol on Friday morning ahead of the game against Colorado. It means that the center will miss his first game of the 2021-2022 season, having played in all 43 contests up till this point.

On Wednesday night against the Red Wings, Toews logged 16:08 minutes and had an assist in an 8-5 win over the Red Wings in Detroit.

Interim head coach Derek King said there is no timeline for the captain’s return to the ice as the franchise and believes the injury happened in either the second or third period on Wednesday night. Toews said that he reported concussion symptoms to the team’s athletic training staff after the game and was put in the protocol on Friday.

In 43 games this year, Toews has four goals with 15 assists.