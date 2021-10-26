Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews, Henrik Borgstrom in COVID-19 protocol

CHICAGO, IL – OCTOBER 24: Chicago Blackhawks Center Jonathan Toews (19) skates with the puck in action during a game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Detroit Red Wings on October 24, 2021 at the United Center in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Over the past week, the Blackhawks have had a few players enter the NHL’s protocol for COVID-19, and two more were added on Tuesday.

That includes the team’s captain.

MEDICAL UPDATE: Forwards Jonathan Toews and Henrik Borgstrom will not practice today (COVID-19 Protocol). #Blackhawks — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) October 26, 2021

Jonathan Toews along with forward Henrik Borgstrom are out of practice on Tuesday as each have been placed in the COVID-19 protocol. Both players are vaccinated as is the whole team, which was announced before the season by president of hockey operations Stan Bowman.

This makes five players who are now in the protocol for the Blackhawks, joining forwards Patrick Kane, Jujhar Khaira along with defenseman Riley Stillman. Forward Ryan Carpenter and defenseman Erik Gustafsson were in the protocol but were released from it this weekend.

Assistant coach Marc Crawford is also in the COVID-19 protocol as well.

It’s unknown if any of the players or Crawford will be available for Wednesday’s game against the Maple Leafs at the United Center. That will be another chance for the team to try to get their first win of the season after losing their first six games, five in regulation and one in overtime. So far in 2021, the Blackhawks have yet to hold a lead, which according to Sportradar is the longest in the NHL since at least 1979-1980.

Along with this news came the announcement that the Blackhawks will conduct a virtual press briefing to announced the findings of the Jenner and Block investigation into the franchise. This was done in response to allegations that Bradley Aldrich, who was a video coach for the franchise in 2010, sexually assaulted two players.

These allegations have been the subject of two lawsuits filed against the franchise.