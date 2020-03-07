Blackhawks can’t afford to take the Red Wings lightly if they have playoff dreams

Chicago Blackhawks left wing Brandon Saad (20) tries to score on Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen (19) in the third period of a game at the United Center in Chicago on Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

DETROIT – The fact that fans can even mention the word after what happened at the trade deadline is pretty amazing, but the possibility of playoffs is somewhat in play thanks to some recent success for the Blackhawks.

Crawford recorded 21 saves in last night’s win in his fourth straight win in his seventh straight start… so yeah it's a #crOwMG kinda #BudLightCrispHighlights day! pic.twitter.com/9zUuVVVXfV — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) March 6, 2020

Strong play from Corey Crawford and an opportunistic offense, the team suddenly finds themselves just four points out of the last Wild Card spot in the Western Conference following four-straight victories.

That included a triumph over the Oilers on Thursday night at the United Center, which gives the Blackhawks 70 points on the season. Now don’t get ahead of yourself, since the Blackhawks currently have four teams (Vancouver, Nashville, Winnipeg, and Arizona) tied for that spot ahead of them.

But after trading Robin Lehner and Erik Gustafsson at the deadline, the fact the team can even speak of the postseason is a surprise.

Some might assume that the Blackhawks will easily get two more points based on the team they’re playing tonight: The Detroit Red Wings. At 15-48-5, they have just 35 points on the season, which is easily the worst in the NHL, with the next team above them sitting with 58 points.

Yet Jeremy Colliton’s not taking any chances in Detroit tonight despite the struggles of their opponent.

Jeremy Colliton is going with the hot hand of Corey Crawford in goal tonight. Nick Seeler will draw in on the blue line. #Blackhawks — Eric Lear (@BHTVeric) March 6, 2020

Instead of giving backup Malcolm Subban a shot in goal, the head coach is leaving the surging Crawford in the net as he goes for a fifth-straight win. For Colliton, overlooking any team at the moment would be foolish, considering that every point is a must-have for the rest of the month.

“We’ve got to realize that we need every point we can get and that we can take nothing for granted,” said Colliton when talking about the Detroit game after the win over the Oilers on Thursday. “We’re far from the type of team that can just show up, lace ’em up and just think it’s gonna happen.

“So we’ve got to have that same work ethic and commitment every shift, and if we do that, we’ll have a great chance at two points.”

Right now, they’re all needed, so matter who it comes against.