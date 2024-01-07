Calgary Flames (17-17-5, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (11-26-2, eighth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Flames -243, Blackhawks +197; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks will try to break their five-game losing streak when they take on the Calgary Flames.

Chicago has a 7-9-1 record in home games and an 11-26-2 record overall. The Blackhawks have a -57 scoring differential, with 90 total goals scored and 147 given up.

Calgary has a 17-17-5 record overall and an 8-10-4 record on the road. The Flames have gone 5-9-1 in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

Sunday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Foligno has scored eight goals with nine assists for the Blackhawks. Jason Dickinson has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Blake Coleman has 15 goals and 15 assists for the Flames. Yegor Sharangovich has scored three goals with six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 2-7-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.7 penalties and 12.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

Flames: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Seth Jones: out (upper body), Anthony Beauvillier: out (wrist), Luke Philp: out (achilles), Taylor Hall: out for season (knee), Tyler Johnson: out (foot), Samuel Savoie: out (leg), Joey Anderson: out (shoulder), Andreas Athanasiou: out (groin), Connor Bedard: out (jaw), Nick Foligno: out (finger), Taylor Raddysh: out (groin).

Flames: Kevin Rooney: out (shoulder), Dennis Gilbert: day to day (upper body), Jakob Pelletier: out (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.