Blackhawks avoid elimination with a Game 4 victory over the Golden Knights

EDMONTON, ALBERTA – AUGUST 16: A Vegas Golden Knights shot goes wide of Corey Crawford #50 of the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period in Game Four of the Western Conference First Round during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on August 16, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images)

EDMONTON – Just a week ago, fans were excited that the Blackhawks were finally going to play in the Stanley Cup Playoffs again. Seven days later, the team is fighting to just remain in the tournament.

Despite some good efforts, the Golden Knights won the first three games of the team’s Western Conference quarterfinals series. Top-seeded Vegas simply had too much for the young Blackhawks’ team, who faced a quick elimination from the playoffs on Sunday night.

But their efforts, along with those from goalie Corey Crawford, finally paid off in Game 4, and keeps the Blackhawks’ season alive for another couple of days.

Two goals in the first period from Drake Caggiula and Matthew Highmore provided the winning margin for the team in a 3-1 victory over the Golden Knights at Rogers Place on Sunday evening. Crawford made 46 saves on the evening and Alex DeBrincat finally put the game away with an empty net goal in the final minute.

It’s the Blackhawks first playoff victory since Game 6 of the 2016 Western Conference quarterfinals against the Blues.

It ends an eight-game streak that included a Game 7 loss in that series, a sweep by the Predators in 2017, and three losses in this series against the Knights. Now the Blackhawks face another must-win in Game 5 on Tuesday night in Edmonton, but at least their season continues for at least 48 hours.