CHICAGO – The Blackhawks are turning a former player and commentator to fill a prominent role on their broadcasts.

The Blackhawks have made official the hiring of Darren Pang as their new color analyst for television broadcasts with play-by-play announcer Chris Vosters.

.

Pang began his career working for radio broadcasts for the Blackhawks in the early 1990s.

.@WGNNews pic.twitter.com/dabFmjTZHb — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) June 8, 2023

Darren Pang, a longtime television analyst in the NHL and former goalie for the team, will become the Blackhawks television color commentator alongside play-by-play announcer Chris Vosters.

This comes after spending the last 14 years as the color analyst for the St. Louis Blues broadcasts on Bally Sports Midwest. Pang is continuing his duties as an on-ice reporter and lead analyst for TNT’s national NHL coverage and is currently working the Stanley Cup Final between the Golden Knights and Panthers.

It’s a full circle moment for Pang, who started his career as a broadcaster after his playing days ended with the Blackhawks. He covered the team for WBBM-AM and worked on the their “Hawkvision” pay-per-view broadcast of home playoff games at Chicago Stadium in the early 1990s.

“It’s an honor to return to Chicago and join the broadcast booth at such an exciting time for this franchise. Coming back to where my NHL playing and broadcasting career started means a lot to me and my family and I’m thankful to the Blackhawks for this opportunity,” said Pang in a statement released by the Blackhawks. “Chris Vosters is one of the best young broadcasters in the game, I look forward to working with him and telling the story of Blackhawks hockey to the great fans of this organization.”

A goalie in his playing days, Pang took the ice for three seasons with the Blackhawks – 1984-1985, 1987-1988, and 1988-1989. In 81 games, posting a 27-35 record with a 4.05 goals-against average.

Since his first stint with the Blackhawks, Pang has held a number of broadcasting positions, including the top analyst for ESPN & ABC broadcasts from 1993-2005, studio and game analyst for TSN from 2005-2014, Coyotes color commentator from 2005-2009, along with the working on broadcasts for the 1998, 2002, and 2010 Winter Olympic Games.