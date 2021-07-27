Blackhawks are acquiring goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury from the Golden Knights: Reports

MONTREAL, QC – JUNE 18: Las Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) tracks the play during the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Semifinals game 3 between the Las Vegas Golden Knights versus the Montreal Canadiens on June 18, 2021, at Bell Centre in Montreal, QC (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – After making a splash to get a defenseman before last weekend’s National Hockey League draft, the Blackhawks have done the same to find a No. 1 goaltender for the 2021-2022 season.

Fleury to Chicago. No salary retained. Nothing going back to Vegas. https://t.co/b7WmfygeZG — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 27, 2021

NEWS: The Chicago Blackhawks are in late stages of trade talks to acquire Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc Andre Fleury in a trade, sources tell ESPN. — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) July 27, 2021

Per numerous reports, including Emily Kaplan of ESPN and Darren Dreger of TSN, the Blackhawks are acquiring goaltender Marc Andre Fleury from the Golden Knights for forward Mikael Hakkarainen. He played with the team’s ECHL affiliate in Indianapolis along with the AHL Rockford IceHogs this past season.

Per Dreger, Vegas will not retain any of the goalie’s salary for the 2021-2022 season, which per SportTrac, carries a cap hit of $7 million.

The teams have yet to confirm the move.

While Marc-Andre Fleury still hasn’t heard from anybody with the Vegas Golden Knights, he has apparently been traded to Chicago. Marc-Andre will be taking time to discuss his situation with his family and seriously evaluate his hockey future at this time. — Allan Walsh (@walsha) July 27, 2021

At the same time, however, Fleury was considering retirement if Vegas were to trade him away since he wanted to remain with the franchise in his final seasons. His agent, Allan Walsh, said on Twitter that the goaltender will discuss the situation with his family and evaluate his future in the sport.

The three-time Stanley Cup champion has played for the Penguins and the Golden Knights enjoyed a career season in 2021 at the age of 36. He won the Vezina Trophy for the NHL’s top goaltender while also winning the Jennings Trophy with a 1.98 goals against average in 36 games with Vegas this past season.

The 17-year NHL veteran joined the Golden Knights through the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft after spending his first 13 seasons in Pittsburgh. It was there that he helped the Penguins to Stanley Cup titles in 2011, 2016, and 2017, making two All-Star Games with the franchise.

Since joining the Golden Knights, Fleury has made the mid-season classic twice more in 2018 and 2019. In that first season, he helped Vegas to an unlikely Western Conference championship and a berth in the Stanley Cup Final against the Washington Capitals.