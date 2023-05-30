INDIANAPOLIS — One of the biggest moments at one of the world’s biggest sports events once again featured someone who is well-known among Chicago sports fans.

In fact, the Blackhawks’ national anthem singer is making it a tradition of his own.

For the 7th consecutive year, @NHLBlackhawks @Anthem_Singer Jim Cornelison performs “Back Home Again in Indiana” at the #Indy500 at @IMS just ahead of the command to start the engines.

.@WGNNews pic.twitter.com/xYXIS8fKhj — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) May 28, 2023

As part of the pre-race festivities for the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500, Jim Cornelison sang “Back Home Again in Indiana” on Sunday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The song is traditionally performed just ahead of the command for the 33 drivers in the race to start their engines.

This marks the seventh-straight year that Cornelison, who is the main performer of “The Star Spangled Banner” ahead of Blackhawks games at the United Center, has performed the song. He first did so in 2017 and has done so every year since, including the pandemic 2020 race that was held in August of that year with no fans.

Started in 1946 at the Indy 500, the performer often associated with “Back Home Again in Indiana” is the late Jim Nabors. The actor sang the song for the first time in 1972 and did so consistently through 2014 when he announced it would be his final year.

After Straight No Chaser performed it in 2015 & Josh Kaufman in 2016 with the Indianapolis Children’s Choir, the Blackhawks’ anthem singer got the nod the next year.

Cornelison, who earned his master’s in music from Indiana University in Bloomington, has been the Blackhawks’ anthem singer since the 2007 season. His rendition became popular as the team rose back to prominence in the late 2000s and the 2010s.