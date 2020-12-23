Blackhawks announce their 56-game 2021 schedule

EDMONTON, ALBERTA – JULY 29: (L-R) Head Coach Jeremy Colliton and assistant coach Marc Crawford of the Chicago Blackhawks look on from the bench in the first period of an exhibition game against the St. Louis Blues prior to the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on July 29, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Photo by Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – It’s been a few days since the NHL confirmed their return to play in 2021, and now fans know when they’ll get to see their teams on the ice.

That includes the Blackhawks, who’ll have quite a test to start their regular season.

Jeremy Colliton’s team will open the 56-game 2021 regular season against the defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning on the road on Wednesday, Janaury 13th. That’s part of a double-header for the team in Tampa Bay before another series in Florida against the Panthers on January 17th and 19th.

They’ll get to play at home for the first time against the rival Red Wings, who visit the United Center for two games on January 22nd and 24th. Both teams will match-up eight times this year since they are part of the new Central Division formed to cut down on travel during the pandemic.