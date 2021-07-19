Blackhawks announce their 2021 preseason schedule

The Chicago Blackhawks logo is illuminated before a game against the Nashville Predators on April 23, 2021, at the United Center in Chicago. (John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – What the team is going to look like in a few months is still to be determined as the offseason continues in the National Hockey League.

But Blackhawks fans know when they’ll get the chance to get a look at the 2021-2022 team on the ice for the first time.

The team announced their six-game preseason schedule on Monday, with the team opening up with two games at home. Their first contest will be on Wednesday, September 29th against the Red Wings at 7:30 PM with the second two days later against the Blues on Friday, October 1st.

On the following night, the Blackhawks play a neutral site contest against St. Louis in Independence, Missouri before heading to Detroit on Monday, October 4th. The final two games are against the Wild, with the first game in St. Paul on Thursday, October 7th and the next on Saturday, October 9th at the United Center.