CHICAGO – Perhaps the most anticipated game during the first full year of the Blackhawks’ rebuild is the one in which they will salute a member of their three Stanley Cup championship teams in the 2010s.

That’s when Hall of Famer Marian Hossa will have his No. 81 retired by the franchise, which was announced at the end of the 2021-2022 season.

On Wednesday, the team revealed when that will happen.

The Blackhawks have announced that they will retire Marian Hossa’s jersey on Sunday, November 20th against the Penguins at the United Center. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/Gb6TVb64RI — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) September 14, 2022

The Blackhawks announced that the ceremony will take place on Sunday, November 20th as the team faces the Pittsburgh Penguins at the United Center at 6 PM that night. The first 10,000 fans entering the venue will receive a miniature replica Hossa Banner.

This comes after Hossa was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in November of 2021

Hossa will become the eighth player in Blackhawks history to have the honor:

#1 Glenn Hall

#3 Pierre Pilote & Keith Magnuson

#9 Bobby Hull

#18 Denis Savard

#21 Stan Mikita

#35 Tony Esposito

#81 Marian Hossa

Joining the team in the offseason of 2009, Hossa was the last piece to a championship puzzle for the Blackhawks. He scored 186 goals and had 229 assists in 534 regular season games in Chicago while adding 21 scores along with 52 helpers in 107 playoff contests.

Hossa’s leadership and production aided the Blackhawk’s runs to Stanley Cup titles in 2010, 2013, and 2015.

The forward stopped playing after the 2016-2017 season due to a skin condition and wouldn’t play again, with his contract being traded to the Coyotes in 2018. That deal didn’t expire until 2021, hence the wait for an official retirement with the Blackhawks and an announcement on his number.