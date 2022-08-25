CHICAGO – One of the biggest stories of the summer for the team had to do with their roster in the broadcast booth, not on the ice.

That was the decision by longtime color commentator Eddie Olczyk to leave the team and take a similar role with the Seattle Kraken.

One of the biggest questions after that was who would replace the well-respected broadcaster who had become a fan favorite over the years in Chicago.

On Thursday morning, the team answered that question.

The Blackhawks have announced their broadcast team for the 2022-2023 season, including Troy Murray and Patrick Sharp serving as replacements from Eddie Olczyk, who left the organization this summer. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/kKhroMKBcy — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) August 25, 2022

The Blackhawks announced that Troy Murray and Patrick Sharp will both serve as television color analysts during the 2022-2023 season.

Murray is no stranger to broadcasts for the team as he’s been doing work in a variety of roles since 1999. From that year until 2004 as a studio analyst while also serving as a color commentator in the 2003-2004 and 2005-2006 seasons. The former Blackhawks player was then paired in the radio booth with play-by-play broadcaster John Wiedeman for the 2006-2007 season and they called games there ever since.

Sharp, a three-time Stanley Cup champion with the Blackhawks, served as a television analyst for NBC Sports from 2019-2021 during regular season and playoff broadcasts. He contributed to the Blackhawks’ television broadcasts for the team during the 2021-2022 season as well.

Chris Vosters was previously announced as the permanent television play-by-play announcer as he takes over for Pat Foley, whose time with the Blackhawks came to end last April after broadcasting 39 years with the franchise. Wideman will return to the radio booth for a 17th season, with the team saying that fans should Blackhawks alumni to appear periodically on all broadcasts.

Colby Cohen will return to contribute to both radio and television between the benches along with other content channels for the team. Caley Chelios is also back as a contributor for the team to all platforms over the air and on the web.

Miguel Esparza and Jorge Moreno will have the call for the Spanish broadcasts on Univision TUDN Chicago radio.