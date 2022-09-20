CHICAGO – It’s going to be an interesting few weeks for the Blackhawks when they take the ice for training camp on the west side.

That’s because there is a whole lot of new with the team as they are now fully into their rebuild.

It will be led by a new head coach and a few new staff members who will all be coaching up a healthy amount of younger players trying to make a name for themselves in the National Hockey League. Outside of Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, and Seth Jones, not a lot is going to look the same even from last season.

The work to build a new future for the Blackhawks begins this week, and the team announced their full training camp slate on Monday.

ICYMI: The Blackhawks have released their training camp for this month, with practice slated to begin on Thursday.@WGNNews pic.twitter.com/fhKWeZbZcI — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) September 20, 2022

The team will begin workouts at Fifth Third Arena at 10 AM on Thursday and will hold the majority of their workouts there. Here are those workouts that are going to be at that venue and will be open to the public, with fans asked to register before attending here.

Fans are asked to enter through the main doors on the east end of Fifth Third Arena off Jackson Street, with fans being able to view practice from the rink boards or the bleachers.

Those at the United Center, which occur before game days, will not be open to the public.

Here are the training camp sessions that will be open to fans at Fifth Third Arena:

Thursday, September 22nd – 10 AM

Friday, September 23rd – 10 AM

Saturday, September 24th – 10 AM

Monday, September 26th – 10 AM

Tuesday, September 27th – 10 AM (Non-Preseason Game Group)

Wednesday, September 28th – 10:30 AM (Non-Preseason Game Group)

Friday, September 30th – 10 AM

Sunday, October 2nd – 11 AM and 12:30 PM

Tuesday, October 4th – 11 AM

Wednesday, October 5th – 11 AM

Thursday, October 6th – 11:30 AM

Friday, October 7th – 11:30 AM

Saturday, October 8th – 11:30 AM

Head coach Luke Richardson will lead the Blackhawks onto the ice for their season opener against the reigning Stanley Cup champion Avalanche on Wednesday, October 12th at Ball Arena in Denver. The home opener is Friday, October 21st against the Detroit Red Wings.