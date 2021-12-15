Blackhawks and Kyle Beach reach a settlement on lawsuit

HALLE, GERMANY – NOVEMBER 16: Kyle Beach of TecArt Black Dragons Erfurt skates against the Saale Bulls Halle during the Oberliga Nord match between Saale Bulls Halle and TecArt Black Dragons Erfurt at Sparkassen-Eisdom on November 16, 2021 in Halle, Germany. (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — When the results of the Jenner and Block report were released, Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz expressed the franchise’s desire to settle a lawsuit with the “John Doe” in that report.

Less than two months later, a settlement in the lawsuit brought by former player Kyle Beach has reached a settlement.

BREAKING: The Blackhawks have reached a settlement with Kyle Beach.



Statement from the team and Beach's lawyer: pic.twitter.com/0LDmVuULZi — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) December 16, 2021

In a statement that was released by Danny and Rocky Wirtz along with Beach’s attorney Susan E. Loggans on Wednesday night, the sides announced that they’d come to a confidential settlement on the lawsuit.

“The Blackhawks hope that this resolution will bring some measure of peace and closure for Mr. Beach. As for the Blackhawks organization, we remain steadfast in our commitment to ensure that, going forward, this team will be a beacon for professionalism, respect and integrity in our community,” said both parties in the statement. “We remain grateful for the trust and support of the Blackhawks community, and we promise to continue working every day to earn and maintain that trust.”

Both sides had just begun their work with a mediator to reach a settlement on Wednesday.

In the October Jenner and Block report, it was found that former team video coach Brad Aldrich had a “sexual encounter” with Beach on May 8th or 9th, 2010 and members of the Blackhawks management, including former team president John McDonough, former general manager Stan Bowman, and former head coach Joel Quenneville were informed about it on May 23rd, following Game 4 of the 2010 Western Conference Finals.

At that meeting, per the report, it was determined that the team would wait to take action on Aldrich until the end of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, allowing the coach to take part in the finals series with Philadelphia and the championship celebration.

Aldrich also made a sexual advance at a 22-year old intern on June 10 after the team won the Stanley Cup, per the Jenner and Block report. The Blackhawks’ human relations department was told of the allegations on June 14 and Aldrich resigned soon after.

Due to the fallout, Bowman, who was the Blackhawks’ president of hockey operations, and Quenneville, who was the head coach of the Florida Panthers, have resigned. The Blackhawks were also fined $2 million.

The full investigation by Jenner and Block can be read by clicking here. (Warning: Documents contain graphic descriptions).