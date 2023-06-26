CHICAGO — As the Blackhawks get ready to make a selection with the first overall pick in the NHL Draft on Wednesday, they’re acquiring a player who had that distinction over a decade ago.

Now Official: The Blackhawks have confirmed the trade with the Bruins ahead of the NHL Draft.

.

5-time All-Star & former MVP Taylor Hall & forward Nick Foligno to the Blackhawks.

.

Defensemen Ian Mitchell and Alec Regula to Boston.

On Monday, the Blackhawks announced that they’ve acquired 2010 No. 1 overall pick, five-time NHL All-Star and 2018 MVP Taylor Hall from the Bruins.

He comes to Chicago along with forward Nick Foligno in exchange for defensemen Ian Mitchell and Alec Regula.

This trade gives the still-building Blackhawks a veteran player while offering Boston some salary cap relief. Hall will be in the third year of a four-year, $24 million contract he signed prior to the 2021-2022 season.

Per Sportrac, he’ll have a cap hit of $6 million for the 2023-2024 season and the 2024-2025 season.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 NHL Draft by Edmonton, Hall has played for the Oilers, Devils, Coyotes, Sabres, and Bruins. He’s a five-time NHL All-Star and was named the Hart Memorial Trophy winner for NHL MVP in the 2017-2018 season in New Jersey when he had 39 goals and 54 assists in 76 games.

Traded to Boston in April 2021 from Buffalo, Hall played the rest of that season and then the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 campaigns for the Bruins. Last season, he had 16 goals in 20 assists in 61 games while also having five goals and three assists in the seven-game first round series with the Panthers, which Boston lost in seven games.

In 822 games in his NHL career, Hall has scored 264 goals and 429 assists with 14 scores and 15 helpers in 39 career playoff games.

