Blackhawks acquire four-time All-Star defenseman Seth Jones in a trade with the Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS, OH – MAY 8: Seth Jones #3 of the Columbus Blue Jackets skates against the Detroit Red Wings at Nationwide Arena on May 8, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – On NHL Draft Day, the biggest acquisition for the Blackhawks didn’t come from a selection.

Instead, the team has made a splash through a trade that figures to help their defense for the next few seasons.

Ahead of the NHL Draft early Friday evening, the Blackhawks have acquired defenseman Seth Jones from the Columbus Blue Jackets.

In the deal, the Blackhawks get Jones along with the 32nd overall pick in Friday’s draft along with a sixth round pick in exchange for defenseman Adam Boqvist, the 12th overall selection Friday, both second round picks this weekend, and a 2022 first round selection.

Now in Chicago, the Blackhawks will reportedly sign Jones to a seven-year contract extension worth $9.5 million per year this week.

The eight-year NHL veteran provides the Blackhawks a No. 1 defenseman heading into the 2021-2022 NHL season after the team traded Duncan Keith to the Oilers. Ironically, the team acquired Seth’s brother Caleb in that trade with Edmonton.

Jones is a four-time All-Star, making the last four mid-season games (the 2021 All-Star Game was postponed due to the pandemic). All of those have come with the Blue Jackets, whom he joined in a trade from Nashville during the 2015-2016 season after playing 199 games with the Predators to start his career.

In the 2017-2018 season, Jones was named to the All-NHL second team in a year in which he had a career-high 16 goals and 41 assists. In the shortened 2021 campaign, he played in 56 games with five goals and 23 assists.