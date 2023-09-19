CHICAGO — There is a little more excitement around the start of the Blackhawks’ season thanks to the arrival of the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

During training camp, fans will get the chance to see Connor Bedard get ready for his first NHL season, but there will be a slight change as they do.

The Blackhawks have announced their 2023 Training Camp with practices open to the public.

This year, fans will have to go online to get free tickets to attend. Info on that is below.

Once again, fans can attend all practices for free, but for admittance to practices at Fifth Third Arena, the team is requiring fans to claim free tickets for the day they wish to attend.

They can go to the Blackhawks’ website and claim up to four free tickets per session at the team’s practice facility, if available. Fans will get mobile entry tickets through the Blackhawks app or mobile wallet.

Doors open 30 minutes before the start of practice, with the schedule subject to change.

Here is the Blackhawks’ practice schedule during training camp at Fifth Third Arena.

Sept. 21 10 a.m. Fifth Third Arena Sept. 22 10 a.m. Fifth Third Arena Sept. 23 10 a.m. Fifth Third Arena Sept. 25 10 a.m. Fifth Third Arena Sept. 26 10 a.m. Fifth Third Arena Sept. 27 10 a.m. Fifth Third Arena Sept. 28 10:30 a.m. (Game Group)11:45 a.m. (Non-Game Group) Fifth Third Arena Sept. 29 10 a.m. Fifth Third Arena Sept. 30 10 a.m. (Game Group)11:30 a.m. (Non-Game Group) Fifth Third Arena Oct. 1 10 a.m. (Game Group)11:30 a.m. (Non-Game Group) Fifth Third Arena Oct. 3 10:30 a.m. (Game Group)11:45 a.m. (Non-Game Group) Fifth Third Arena Oct. 4 11 a.m. Fifth Third Arena Oct. 5 10:30 a.m. Fifth Third Arena Oct. 6 11 a.m. Fifth Third Arena Oct. 7 11:30 a.m. Fifth Third Arena Oct. 9 11 a.m. Fifth Third Arena