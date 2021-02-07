At last, the Blackhawks get a win in overtime in 2021

DALLAS, TX – FEBRUARY 07: Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Malcolm Subban (30) blocks a shot during the game between the Dallas Stars and the Chicago Blackhawks on February 7, 2021 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

DALLAS – A few interesting storylines converged as the Blackhawks made their way through their Sunday matinee with the Stars.

For one, Malcolm Subban is giving something else for head coach Jeremy Colliton to think about when it comes to the goaltender position. After a few strong performances from Kevin Lankinen, he made a case for himself to see more time in net against the best scoring teams in the NHL.

His efforts, along with those of Alex DeBrincat, helped the Blackhawks do something they haven’t in 2021: Win in overtime.

The forward scored the game-winning goal with 2:04 to go in overtime after Subban stopped 31 of 32 shots from the Stars during 63 minutes of play. The 2-1 triumph is the first for the Blackhawks in extra time this year,