As they’ve done lately, Blackhawks make the most of extra time against the Capitals

WASHINGTON D.C. – One of the reasons that the Blackhawks have been able to enjoy some success with interim head coach Derek King has been their ability to do the most with extra time.

Another example came on Thursday night when the team’s late rally brought them new life on the road against one of the NHL’s best teams, and they managed to take advantage.

Jones with an absolute 🚀🧨 and we are tied! pic.twitter.com/Qpfp2kIxSm — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) December 3, 2021

Seth Jones’ third period goal helped the Blackhawks tie the Capitals at three and force overtime. When that finished without a score, the visitors came out on top in the shootout to get a 4-3 win.

✅ Beat the Caps 4-3

✅ Perfect in the shootout

✅ Thank your posts #BetweenThePipes pic.twitter.com/c3Z09WbYZ1 — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) December 3, 2021

Marc Andre-Fleury stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout while Patrick Kane got the lone goal past Vitek Vanecek and give the Blackhawks the two points.

This has been a trend for the team when King has been coaching them as the team is now 4-0 when the game goes past regulation. In the interim coach’s first game, the Blackhawks beat the Predators 2-1 on November 7th in overtime then defeated the Penguins in a shootout home two days later.

On November 26th, the team beat the Blues at home in overtime as well as the Blackhawks are currently 7-3 under King’s leadership.

Thursday was the first of a three-game East Coast road trip for the Blackhawks who face the Rangers on Saturday then the Islanders on Sunday.