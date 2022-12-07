CHICAGO – History repeated itself quickly for the Blackhawks this week, and like a lot of things recently, it wasn’t good.

After losing to the Islanders 3-0 on Sunday, the team had the exact same luck when they played their next game Tuesday night in Newark.

Once again, the Blackhawks had little to offer on offense, failing to get a puck to the back of the net in a 3-0 loss to the Devils which is their tenth loss in the last 11 games. It was also the fifth time the team has been shutout this season, and because of it, the Blackhawks are bringing up the bottom when it comes to scoring in the NHL.

The Blackhawks are now ranked 32nd in the league in goal scoring, with their 2.44 per game ranking just behind the Flyers (2.46) at the bottom of that stat.

Naturally, getting opportunities on target has been an issue for the team as they rank second-to-last in shots on goal with 643 through 25 games.

Struggling on offense is something that general manager Kyle Davidson could have expected as he begins the rebuild of the Blackhawks.

Four of the team’s five top goal scorers in the 2021-2022 season – Alex DeBrincat, Dylan Strome, Brandon Hagel, and Dominik Kubalik – are no longer with the team. Only Patrick Kane returned from that list, and his start has been a bit slow as he has just four goals in 25 games this season.

Max Domi, who is currently on a one-year deal, leads the team with nine goals with captain Jonathan Toews just behind him with eight while Taylor Raddysh has seven.

The Blackhawks return to Chicago for a three-game homestand at the United Center starting Friday against the Jets at 7:30 p.m.