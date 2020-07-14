Andrew Shaw plans to return to the Blackhawks for the 2020-2021 season

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 10: Andrew Shaw #65 of the Chicago Blackhawks celebrates a goal against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of the opening home game at United Center on October 10, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – One of the most interesting things about the start of summer training camp for the Blackhawks was to see the team’s roster for the workouts this month.

One of the ommissions on this list was forward Andrew Shaw, who missed a majority of his first season back with the team off the ice with concussions. Some might have thought that the long time off for the pandemic might have been enough for a return to the ice, but in the end it was not.

Yet Shaw isn’t about to write off his time with the Blackhawks, and on Monday night he committed to returning to the team in a few months.

On his Instagram, Shaw released a statement in which he’s taking the time to heal up after a number of concussions and looks forward to returning to the Blackhawks for the 2020-2021 season.

“We have come to the difficult decision that these extra five months until next season would be great for my health and recovery. I look forward to being back next season better and stronger than ever,” said Shaw in the lengthy Instagram post. “There’s nothin I would love more then to be back out on the ice with the boys battling for Lord Stanley.

“I’ll be cheering my teammates on and supporting the Blackhawks through this run! Love you boys and miss you like crazy.”

Reacquired by the Blackhawks before the 2019-2020 season after three years in Montreal, Shaw played in 26 games before concussion issues crept in. He played his final game of the year against the Avalance in Colorado on November 30th, finishing the season with three goals and seven assists.

Not much was heard from Shaw after that, but he assured fans that his health has improved during the calendar year.

“I just wanted to let all Blackhawks fans and hockey fans know that I am doing well and getting better every day! I feel headly and am close to fully being healed from not just my last concussion but from others I have had over the years,” said Shaw.

Along with making a commitment for next season, which is expected to begin in early December of 2020, Shaw said that he’s learned much more about concussions during his recovery. He praised the team’s staff for their help in his recovery and their part in his expected return to the ice.

“I’ve learned a lot about concussions and head injuries a lot over the past few weeks thanks to the Blackhawks medical staff of Dr. Mike Terry, Mike Gapski, Jeff Thomas, and Patrick Becker,” said Shaw. “They have helped me in more ways then I can thank them. I love them dearly for doing so because I am the type of person who would play through anything for my teammates.”