An emotional Brent Seabrook reflects on his career and decision to retire

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 05: Brent Seabrook #7 of the Chicago Blackhawks waves during a tribute video played in his honor in the first period against the Tampa Bay Lightning at the United Center on March 05, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. Seabrook earlier today announced his retirement from professional hockey. (Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – When one of the faces of the greatest era in the franchise’s history calls it a career, the tributes tend to flow in.

That’s been the case for Brent Seabrook since he made his decision to retire public on Friday morning. Since then, current and former teammates have been paying tribute to the defenseman’s 15-year career, which included three Stanley Cup championships.

Sticktaps from both benches for Brent Seabrook’s in-arena recognition.#BecauseHockey pic.twitter.com/UGiw0nIbQP — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) March 6, 2021

It started with an in-game tribute on Friday night at the United Center, when the Blackhawks knocked off the reigning champion Lightning in a shootout. It was their first win over Tampa this year in their fourth try, and Seabrook even stopped by the locker room to give the group a postgame speech.

“Great leader, great teammate,” said forward Alex DeBrincat, who confirmed that the retired defenseman spoke to the team after Friday’s contest. “My time here, he’s made me feel like nothing but home here from the second I got in the locker room. He’s one of those guys who’s always there to cheer you up when you’re down.

“It’s tough to see, but he’s a great friend and is a great person off the ice, and a great player.”

Maybe that’s why Seabrook not only took time to thank those around him on Friday but also the fans hat supported him over the last decade-and-a-half in Chicago.

Here is the full-page ad that recently retired Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook took out today to thank fans in the Chicago Tribune today. He did the same in the Chicago Sun Times as well. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/AbT9mYaYDc — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) March 7, 2021

Seabrook took out a full-page advertisement in the Chicago Tribune and Chicago Sun Times on Sunday to thank supporters. It’s been a part of an emotional few days for the defenseman, who was forced to hang up his skates due to frequent injuries that couldn’t be corrected by a pair of surgeries in 2020.

So what is it like to go through such an experience? Seabrook gave some insights during his goodbye news conference on Friday, where memories of a long playing career showed up in the most mundane of ways.

“There was a ton of emotions. I was driving to the rink yesterday to test and I stopped at a stop sign; a stop sign that I’ve stopped at a million times on the way to the rink,” said Seabrook. “I thought it was a stoplight. I was there for about five minutes and it was right outside the united.

“Just weird things like that. I’ve have a lot of emotions.”

Yet it’s reflecting on his teammates where the greatest lament comes from as he steps away from the game. Some of them remain from the Blackhawks’ dynasty, but plenty of new players have cycled through the past few years as the franchise remakes their roster.

Seabrook said that he loved to compete and the daily grind of a NHL season, but it’s the personalities he was around that he’ll miss the most.

“The thing I’m going to miss is waking up in the morning and coming to the rink and just being around the guys, being around the trainers,” said Seabrook. “That’s the best part of hockey is being around the boys.”