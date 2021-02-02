Alex DeBrincat and Nicholas Beaudin are removed from the NHL’s COVID-19 list

CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 24: Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) skates with the puck in action during a game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Detroit Red Wings on January 24, 2021, at the United Center, in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – In many ways, the Blackhawks are breathing a bit of a sigh of relief on this Tuesday.

Despite having five players go into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, the team has yet to have any of their games postponed. Only one practice had to be canceled on Saturday, but the contest against the Blue Jackets went on as scheduled.

Then came some more good news on Tuesday before their game against the Hurricanes at the United Center, as two players are going to return sooner than expected.

Forward Alex DeBrincat and defenseman Nicolas Beaudin have been removed from COVID-19 Protocol.#Blackhawks — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) February 2, 2021

Forward Alex DeBrincat and defenseman Nicolas Beaudin were taken out of the league’s COVID-19 protocol in time to take part in morning skate before Tuesday’s contest. Both went on the list last week and, at the time, were thought to be out at least two weeks.

Instead the pair were on the ice for pre-game warm up at the United Center Tuesday night and are expected to play.

Despite having those two players along with Lucas Wallmark, Adam Boquvist, and Ryan Carpenter pulled from the lineup due to the protocol, the Blackhawks were able to hold their own. The got two points in Nashville in an overtime loss then a shootout loss, then beat the Blue Jackets on Sunday following a loss on Monday.

It’s efforts that earned the praise of head coach Jeremy Colliton, who is still trying to get his team into a rhythm in the first month of an unusual season.

“I think we handled it really well, as far as just taking care of business, focusing on our own performance,” said Colliton. “It’s easy when things don’t go your way, you can feel sorry for yourself. That’s not the approach we want to have, that’s not the type of mentality we want to have in our team.

“That was really nice to see how we responded.”