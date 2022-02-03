After Wirtz’s outburst, the Blackhawks are shutout by the Wild

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 02: The Minnesota Wild celebrate after scoring against the Chicago Blackhawks in the second period at United Center on February 02, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Bill Smith/NHLI via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – It’s fair to say that what transpired in the 40 or so minutes before the game at the United Center overshadowed what took place later that evening on the ice.

Rocky Wirtz’s angry response to a question about how the Blackhawks were taking steps to prevent what happened to Kyle Beach in the future at a town hall meeting dominated league-wide headlines. Commentators on the TNT broadcast of their game against the Wild even took time to discuss the rank, each condemning the team chairman for his words.

While Wirtz sent out an apology around 10 PM on Wednesday for his actions, the damage was already done, and things weren’t any better on the ice for his team.

Three second period goals by the Wild were all that they would need on this bizarre evening at the United Center, one in which fans that braved winter weather outside watch their team struggle inside. The 5-0 loss for the Blackhawks is their third-in-a-row as they fall to 16-23-7 on the season.

The team now has a week off for the All-Star break, and it was an All-Star that made their night miserable

Minnesota goaltender Cam Talbot stopped all 30 shots he faced from the Blackhawks on the game. Marc-Andre Fleury wasn’t so lucky, as he allowed in five goals on the night and was pulled in the third period for Collin Delia.

With 39 points on the year, the Blackhawks continue to remain near the bottom of the standings as they head into the All-Star break, 13 points behind the Flames for the last Wild Card playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Wednesday’s effort, both on and off the ice, didn’t help a team that’s seen a season along with an era slip away over the last few months.