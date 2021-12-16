A wild game goes the Blackhawks’ way against the Capitals on Wednesday

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 15: Caleb Jones #82 of the Chicago Blackhawks celebrates his game winning goal in overtime against the Washington Capitals with teammate Kirby Dach #77 at the United Center on December 15, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The Blackhawks defeated the Capitals 5-4 in overtime. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – They may have only ended up playing one of their two home games schedule for early in this week, but they made up for lost time during an eventful Wednesday evening at the United Center.

An early deficit was erased by an incredible stretch of goals, then that lead was lost and so was another in the final seconds. But a new member of the Blackhawks got to have his moment in the spotlight in yet another overtime win for the team.

HAWKS WIN A THRILLER OFF THE STICK OF CALEB JONES! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/ISqRCWafKo — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) December 16, 2021

Caleb Jones, who didn’t make his season debut till mid-November due to injury, scored his first goal with the Blackhawks in overtime to give the team a 5-4 win in an eventful game against the Capitals at the United Center.

The team now improves to 6-0 in games which advance to overtime or a shootout under interim head coach Derek King in one of their more entertaining games of the 2021-2022 campaign.

Let’s watch all three goals in 34 seconds because we can and IT’S FUN pic.twitter.com/sZ4VoRI7yb — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) December 16, 2021

The Blackhawks’ set the tone for the night in the second period when they pulled of a trio of goals in a hurry. Down 1-0, Alex Debrincat, Philipp Kurashev, then MacKenzie Entwistle score goals within 34 seconds of each other to give the home team the lead.

Washington rallied to tie the game behind a late second period goal by Daniel Sprong then a third period score by Lars Eller, but DeBrincat had an answer. His second goal of the night and 16th of the season put the Blackhawks up with five minutes to go, but it wouldn’t be enough to win the game in regulation.

OHHHH MY GOODNESS pic.twitter.com/ueM1Iymzed — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 16, 2021

With three seconds left, Conor Sheary’s shot tricked through the pads of Marc-Andre Fleury and into the net for the game-tying goal to send the contest into overtime. It’s the second time that the teams have gone to the extra session in their meetings this season, but the Blackhawks took care of business a step earlier this time.

On a 2-on-1 break in the overtime session, Kirby Dach’s shot on goal was saved but Jones was on the side of the net for the rebound and the game-winning score.