CHICAGO — It’s safe to say that a lot of people have high expectations for the player the Blackhawks are likely to take with the No. 1 overall pick in June.

But none may be higher than a video game company, which has a prediction for Connor Bedard with the franchise.

Let’s just say they didn’t hold back their expectations.

After the Blackhawks won the 2023 NHL Draft lottery to secure the No. 1 pick, EA Sports decided to simulate the career of the center in their “NHL ’23” game. The accomplishments they came up with are Hockey Hall of Fame worthy for Bedard, who is currently just 17 years old.

They envision him playing in 1,455 games, scoring 739 goals with 1,145 assists for a total of 1,884 points for the Blackhawks. Bedard is also predicted to win three Stanley Cups for the Blackhawks, which would increase their total to nine in franchise history.

There are also a number of awards that their simulation expects the center to win.

Calder Trophy – Rookie of the Year

4 Hart Trophies – Regular season Most Valuable Player

4 Ted Lindsey Award- NHLPA regular season Most Valuable Player

2 “Rocket” Richard Trophies – Regular season leading goal scorer

A native of Vancouver, Bedard has enjoyed incredible success in his still very young hockey career. Granted “exceptional” status by Hockey Canada, which allowed him to play in the Western Hockey League at 15, Bedard scored 134 goals and 137 assists in 134 games for the Regina Pats.

He’s also played for Team Canada on four different occasions, first leading their Under-18 team to a world championship in 2021. In 2022 & 2023, Bedard helped Canada to World Juniors Championships, scoring nine goals and 14 assists in the most recent tournament.