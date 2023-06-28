NASHVILLE — After nearly a year-and-a-half of wondering if they’d get the chance to select one of the best prospects in years, a franchise-changing moment is ahead for the Blackhawks on Wednesday.

That’s when the team, holding the No. 1 overall selection in the NHL Draft, will likely select heralded center Connor Bedard just after 6 p.m. in Nashville, making him the centerpiece of the team’s rebuild.

Perhaps for decorum, Davidson’s not revealing exactly who he’ll take with that top selection, but it’s fairly obvious for anyone following hockey who the first person the Blackhawks will take in the 2023 NHL Draft will be.

“Great player, great person,” said Davidson on Tuesday when asked about Bedard when, once again, deciding not to say for sure that he’s taking him. “I think everyone’s seen how he’s handled himself in the leadup to this draft. Obviously, a lot of attention, and thought he’s shown a maturity beyond his years.”

“He’s 17 years old, but you’d never known it based on how he’s handled things.”

Bedard has been in Nashville ahead of the draft where he’ll be the first player chosen in the first of seven rounds, even working at a kid’s camp on Tuesday. He wore his Regina Pats sweater while on the ice, representing his final hockey stop before the NHL, where he scored 71 goals and 72 assists in 57 regular season games in the Western Hockey League this past season.

Bedard is poised to become the second player ever taken first overall by the Blackhawks in the draft, joining Patrick Kane in 2007. He would go on to help the Blackhawks win three Stanley Cups, make nine All-Star appearances, and win the Hart Trophy for NHL MVP in 2016.

Expectations will be that high and maybe greater for Bedard once he takes the ice for the Blackhawks next fall, but for the moment, he’s enjoying his first moment in the NHL in Nashville.

“It’s been a lot of fun, getting in here and being with my friends and family,” said Bedard. “I don’t really know what to expect or what I think I’ll feel there, but I’m just taking it day by day.”

At least the wait won’t be much longer.