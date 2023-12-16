CHICAGO — USA Hockey announced their roster for the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championships in Sweden Saturday, and four Chicago Blackhawks prospects were selected to join the team.

According to a USA Hockey post on X, left wing Gavin Hayes, centers Oliver Moore and Frank Nazar III, and defenseman Sam Rinzel were the four skaters who made the cut from Chicago.

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Juniors Championship, or “World Juniors” for short, is an annual tournament held internationally for IIHF member nations’ under-20-year-old ice hockey teams.

Hayes (Round 3, Pick 1), Nazar III (Round 1, Pick 13) and Rinzel (Round 1, Pick 25) were all draft selections made by the Blackhawks in 2022, while Moore was the 19th overall pick made by Chicago in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Hayes, a product of the Flint Firebirds in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), notched 81 points (41 G, 40 A) last year with the Firebirds in 2022-23. Through 27 games this season with Flint, the Ypsilanti, Michigan-native has turned in 36 points — 19 of which are goals, to 17 assists.

Moore’s most notable contributions have come with Team USA’s U18 team in 2022-23, where he registered 75 points (31 G, 44 A) in 61 games. Moore is currently 18 games into his freshman campaign at the University of Minnesota, where he has accumulated 12 points (2 G, 10 A).

Nazar III, like Moore, also starred for Team USA’s U18 team, but did so the year prior to him. Nazar III scored 70 points (28 G, 42 A) for Team USA in 2021-22, before joining the ice hockey team at the University of Michigan. In 31 career games so far, Nazar III has notched 25 points (10 G, 15 A) in parts of two seasons for the Wolverines.

Rinzel spent parts of the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons with the United States Hockey League’s (USHL) Waterloo Black Hawks, where he scored 46 points (11 G, 35 A) across 79 games for Waterloo before joining the University of Minnesota’s ice hockey program this year.

The 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship will take place in Gothenburg, Sweden from Dec. 26, 2023 – Jan. 5, 2024.